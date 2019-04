(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that company said on Monday, not filed on Monday)

April 29 (Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for its initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said on Monday.

This process will enable WeWork to make the decision to become publicly traded, the company said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)