Sept 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest outside shareholder in the We Company, is urging the WeWork owner to shelve its anticipated initial public offering after concerns over the valuation it can achieve in a listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/2k8y7tP) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)