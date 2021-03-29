Skadden, Cooley lead on WeWork blank-check merger with BowX

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is advising WeWork as it combines with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that would take the flexible workspace company public almost two years after its failed attempt at an IPO.

The proposed merger with the BowX Acquisition Corp would value WeWork at $9 billion including debt. Cooley is advising BowX, a blank-check company affiliated with Bow Capital Management that raised $420 million in an IPO in August.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore)