MOVES-WeWork executive Joel Steinhaus joins board of Heard Capital

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Joel Steinhaus, the global head of WeWork Companies Inc’s financial services practice, has joined the advisory board of hedge fund Heard Capital.

Steinhaus also leads strategic relationships at WeWork, the co-working company headquartered in New York City.

Steinhaus was previously chief of staff to WeWork’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann.

Based in Chicago, Heard Capital takes both long and short positions and invests across a variety of sectors.

Its advisory board also includes the co-founder of private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, John Canning Jr.

Prior to WeWork, Steinhaus was managing director and chief of staff to Chairman Michael O’Neill at Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Susan Thomas)