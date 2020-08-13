Company News
August 13, 2020

WeWork gets new $1.1 bln commitment from SoftBank, cuts burn rate

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on Thursday that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to $671 million from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank.

WeWork said in an e-mail to employees discussing its second-quarter results that it continues to execute on its five-year plan and it has $4.1 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments, including the new SoftBank funds.

The e-mail was seen by Reuters.

