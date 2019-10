Lawyers from five U.S. law firms counseled parties involved in SoftBank Group’s bid to takeover WeWork for $10 billion announced on Tuesday, according to statements from the company and the firms.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges mergers and acquisitions partners Raymond Gietz and Jon-Paul Bernard advised SoftBank and the SoftBank Vision Fund, firm spokeswoman Kristen Zadourian said.

