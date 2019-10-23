Market News
October 23, 2019 / 12:54 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

SoftBank Group shares fall 2% as it doubles down on WeWork bet

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp fell 2% in early morning trading on Wednesday as the tech conglomerate moves to take over beleaguered office-space sharing startup, WeWork, with a funding injection of $10 billion.

The deal, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, takes SoftBank’s total investment in WeWork, which is scrambling for cash following a flopped IPO attempt, to more than $19 billion, with the money-losing startup now valued at just $8 billion.

Japanese markets reopened on Wednesday following a national holiday. The benchmark index was flat. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below