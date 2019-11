Nov 14 (Reuters) - WeWork’s junk bond price dropped and its risk premium shot to a record high on Thursday following a report that its main backer had yet to deliver on a plan to buy $3 billion of stock from existing shareholders.

The Real Deal, citing anonymous sources, said Japan’s Softbank Corp has yet to commence the tender offer planned as part of a rescue package for the co-working office space startup. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)