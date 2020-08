BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China’s WH Group expects pork exports from the United States to China to fall in the second half of 2020, Chief Financial Officer Guo Lijun told reporters on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit volumes being handled at U.S. processing plants and pushed up prices.

China’s pork imports have surged in the first half, with arrivals from the United States especially high. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)