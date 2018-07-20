FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WH Ireland says Kuwaiti investor transfers stake in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group said on Friday that its second biggest investor, Kuwaiti European Holding Group (KEH), had transferred ownership of its 23.1 percent stake in the financial services company.

WH Ireland said the stake was now held by three individuals: Abdulaziz Al-Bader, who holds a 9.21 percent stake; Thamer Al-Wazzan, with 8.56 percent; and Waleed Al-Thaqeb, with 4.09 percent.

WH Ireland, which offers private wealth management, wealth planning and corporate broking services, attracted investment from the Middle East in 2016 when it said KEH was considering buying a stake.

Two of WH Ireland’s three biggest stakeholders - Polygon Global Partners and Oceanwood Capital Management - are hedge funds.

Spokesmen for Polygon and Oceanwood were not immediately avaiable for comment. A spokesman for WH Ireland declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
