Oct 30 (Reuters) - Books, newspaper and stationery seller WH Smith has agreed to buy airport-based digital accessories retailer InMotion for 155 million pounds ($198.40 million).

The company said in a statement announcing the purchase that it expects the deal to be cash flow accretive and will have no impact on share buyback plans announced earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7813 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)