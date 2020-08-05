Company News
August 5, 2020 / 8:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

WH Smith could cut 1,500 jobs in UK restructuring

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith said on Wednesday it could cut up to 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring of its UK store operations due to a coronavirus-driven fall in customers at its travel and high street shops.

The company, founded more than 200 years ago as a news vendor in London, said it expects to deliver a headline pretax loss of between 70 million pounds and 75 million pounds for the year ended August 31.

$1 = 0.7654 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below