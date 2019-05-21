Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2019 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WH Smith CEO to step down, third quarter sales rise

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Clarke has decided to step down, the British books, stationary and newspaper chain said on Tuesday as it reported a rise in third-quarter sales.

The company, whose total sales rose 15% in the 11 weeks ended May 18, said the current managing director of the company’s high street business Carl Cowling would replace Clarke as part of a long-term succession plan.

Clarke has spent 15 years at the company in different roles. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below