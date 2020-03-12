WH Smith sees 40 mln stg profit hit from coronavirus

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith said the impact of coronavirus on its stores in airports, stations and the high street could hit its full-year underlying profit by between 30 million and 40 million pounds ($38-51 million).

The company said on Thursday that revenue in its British airport stores was expected to be down 35% in March and April, while second-half revenue in the U.S. and the rest of its international business was expected to fall by about 20%.

It said it currently estimated the virus to hit revenue for the year to end-August by 100 million to 130 million pounds.