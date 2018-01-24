FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:28 AM / in 2 hours

WH Smith's sales for 20-weeks period flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc, a seller of books, newspaper and stationery, reported that sales during the 20 weeks to Jan. 20 were flat compared with a year earlier as gains from its travel shops were offset by a cooling high street business.

The company, which has more than 1,400 stores, mostly in the UK, said it expects to save about 12 million pounds ($16.83 million) in costs in the year, coming in slightly ahead of its target.

Total sales in its travel business rose 7 percent during the 20 weeks period, while sales in its high street business dropped 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7130 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

