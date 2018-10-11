WH Smith to restructure high street business amid tough retail environment

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said on Thursday that it plans to restructure its high street business after a thorough review amid challenges faced by retailers.

WH Smith, which operates 839 travel outlets and 610 high street stores in the UK, said it would wind down non-core trial initiatives including Cardmarket and WHSmith Local, restructure some operational activities and close around six high street stores.