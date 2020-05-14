Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2020 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

WH Smith sees book sales surge as closures hammer results

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - WH Smith reported an 85% slump in group sales in April on Thursday, slightly better than its earlier forecast as a 400% rise in online book sales helped offset some of the damage of mass coronavirus closures of its kiosks and stores.

The company, whose newspaper and stationery outlets are a common feature of UK high streets, hospitals and train stations, said it was planning on a phased store re-opening schedule across its international territories, UK travel channels and high street business.

It reported a small dip in headline group profit before tax to 80 million pounds in the year to February, roughly in line with earlier guidance.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

