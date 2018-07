July 16 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp , the world’s largest silver streaming company, said on Monday it would buy all of the gold assets from Sibanye Gold Limited’s Stillwater and East Boulder mines.

The company said it will pay Sibanye-Stillwater $500 million in cash as part of the deal, which also includes some of the miner’s palladium assets. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Beranrd Orr)