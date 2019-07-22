Whirlpool beats revenue estimates, raises full-year profit forecast

July 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp on Monday beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast, as the appliance maker sold its washing machines and kitchen appliances at higher prices.

Net sales rose to $5.19 billion from $5.14 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.02 billion, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $14.75 to $15.50 per share from a range of $14 to $15 per share.