Cyclical Consumer Goods

Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday forecast 2021 profit above expectations, as demand for its home appliances rose among people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whirlpool said it expects full-year 2021 adjusted profit to be between $19 per share and $20 per share, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $19.10, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

