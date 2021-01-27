Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday forecast 2021 profit above expectations, as demand for its home appliances rose among people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whirlpool said it expects full-year 2021 adjusted profit to be between $19 per share and $20 per share, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $19.10, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.