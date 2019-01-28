Hot Stocks
January 28, 2019 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whirlpool full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares fall

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp forecast on Monday full-year profit that missed analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

The company reported a profit in the fourth quarter compared with a loss in the same period a year earlier, boosted by higher demand in North America. Net earnings available in the quarter ended Dec. 31 was about $170 million, or $2.64 per share. The company incurred a net loss of $268 million, $3.74 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time charge due to changes in the U.S. tax law. Net sales fell to $5.66 billion from $5.70 billion. (Reporting by Divya R and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below