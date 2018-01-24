FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 9:37 PM / in 2 hours

Whirlpool posts quarterly loss due to tax reform charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a charge of about $420 million related to the U.S. tax reforms.

Net loss available to Whirlpool was $268 million, or $3.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $180 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company’s revenue rose to $5.70 billion from $5.66 billion.

The results come two days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, benefiting Whirlpool and dealing a heavy blow to rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

