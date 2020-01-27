Company News
January 27, 2020 / 9:20 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Whirlpool reports 69% rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp reported a 69% jump in quarterly profit on Monday, as the appliance maker raised prices for its washing machines and kitchen appliances and cut costs.

Net earnings available to the company was $288 million, or $4.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $170 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $5.38 billion from $5.66 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

