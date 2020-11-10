Fed. Circuit prescribes do-over for pharmacist’s retaliation claim against VA center

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a whistleblower action by a Veterans Administration pharmacist who claims she was demoted for repeatedly complaining about the cost and duration of Hepatitis C treatment regimens prescribed by a gastroenterologist she worked with at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the Merit Systems Protection Board erred in dismissing Negar Hessami’s action under the Whistleblower Protection Act based on deposition testimony from the center’s chief of medicine and others who said the gastroenterologist’s prescribing practices were medically sound.

