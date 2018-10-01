FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whitbread restructures Premier Inns, 790 jobs affected

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread Plc said on Monday that it was proposing to restructure management at its Premier Inn hotel chain in moves that would affect almost 800 employees.

Whitbread has proposed replacing the role of operations manager at Premier Inns, a company spokeswoman said, and will create new assistant manager and hotel manager posts instead.

She declined to specify if, or how many, jobs would be lost.

“We are consulting directly with the individuals impacted by these proposed changes and will endeavour to match people with the new positions, as well as existing vacancies in our restaurants business, wherever possible,” the company said.

The hotel chain has about 790 operations managers. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.