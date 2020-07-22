EXCLUSIVE-Whitbread may cut 250 head office roles in proposed organisational changes

July 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inn-owner Whitbread said on Wednesday it may cut around 250 head office roles as part of proposed changes to its organisational structure, while navigating through the coronavirus crisis which had earlier shut all of its hotels.

“Whilst we’re delighted to re-open our doors, we are acutely aware that demand and revenue remain reduced. We anticipate this will be the case for some time to come,” a company spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)