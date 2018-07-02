FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whitbread to cut hundreds Of management jobs - The Independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread Plc is cutting at least 250 jobs, two months after it said it would spin off its Costa coffee business, according to a report here by The Independent.

Whitbread said in April it would spin off Costa Coffee, yielding to pressure from hedge funds, including activist investor Elliott, which said the coffee chain was being held back by being grouped with the Premier Inn hotel chain.

Whitbread employees were told about the redundancies on Monday, but were given no further detail, according to the newspaper.

The company was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

