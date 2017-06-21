FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Whitbread reports first-quarter sales up 7.6 pct
June 21, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in 2 months

Britain's Whitbread reports first-quarter sales up 7.6 pct

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported group sales up 7.6 percent in its first quarter.

Whitbread, which had previously warned that it sees tougher trading ahead, said on Wednesday that the performance in the 13 weeks to June 2 was in line with its expectations.

Total sales at its Costa Coffee chain for the period rose by 8.7 percent while Premier Inn's total sales were up 9.2 percent, with revenue per available room at its London properties rising by 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

