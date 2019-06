June 19 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc said on Wednesday its first-quarter room revenue was hit by tough market competition and ongoing Brexit uncertainty, as the company tries to focus on its Premier Inn-brand after selling Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola Co last year.

Cautious about short-term market conditions, Whitbread said total like-for-like revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the UK fell 6% in the quarter.