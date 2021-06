June 17 (Reuters) - Premier Inn-owner Whitbread on Thursday reported strong forward booking trends in tourist locations throughout the summer, as demand for travel and leisure picked up after Britain eased some COVID-19 curbs in April and May.

However, the company said total sales fell 69.8% in the first quarter from pre-COVID-19 levels. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)