UPDATE 1-Whitbread's UK Q3 comparable sales rise 0.3 pct in tough market

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Thursday third-quarter comparable sales rose 0.3 percent in the UK amid tough consumer market conditions.

Comparable sales growth in the UK at Premier Inn, its hotel business, increased 0.5 percent in the 13 weeks ended Nov. 30, while Costa comparable UK sales declined 0.1 percent in the same period.

The results come at a time of pressure on broader British high street businesses, as consumers face stagnant wage growth and rising inflation, and cut back on spending.

Whitbread, a member of the FTSE-100 index, has been struggling with pressure on both its main businesses.

The company said that well-publicised weak retail market footfall is hurting its comparable sales performance at Costa stores on the British high street, adding that it expects this to continue for “some time”.

Whitbread said it was working to improve overall customer experience, trying newer blends of coffee and food options in the face of declining traffic. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)