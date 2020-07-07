Whitbread Q1 sales slump 79%, begins to reopen hotels

July 7 (Reuters) - Whitbread first-quarter sales plunged 79% as the COVID-19 lockdown shuttered most of its hotels in Britain and Germany, but the Premier Inn owner said it expects most of them to open by the end of July.

Whitbread, which has opened over 270 hotels in the UK, said it was too early to draw conclusions. The company, however, said demand for its hotel rooms in tourist destinations are holding up well while demand in other areas including London remained subdued. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)