June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread said on Wednesday that it had made “good progress” on Costa Coffee’s demerger and reported a 1.3 percent fall in UK like-for-like first-quarter sales.

Total sales rose 3.5 percent and comparable sales in Costa Coffee fell 2 percent compared to a 1.1 percent rise last year. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)