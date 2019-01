Jan 17 (Reuters) - British hotel owner Whitbread Plc on Thursday reported a 2.4 percent increase in third-quarter sales and expects 2019 results to be in-line with expectations, driven by new room additions at its Premier Inn chain.

The company, which sold its Costa business to Coca-Cola Co , said it remains cautious on the UK environment for the year given uncertainty and higher inflation. (reut.rs/2ANA9Vi)