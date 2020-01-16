Cyclical Consumer Goods
Whitbread's UK sales dip, takes cautious approach for next fiscal year

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Whitbread reported a 1.3% drop in UK like-for-like sales in the third quarter as Britons delayed travel plans amid Brexit uncertainty, and the Premier Inn owner took a cautious approach to hotel demand for the next fiscal year.

Still, the company - which also owns brands including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, and Bar + Block - posted a 1% sales growth in its combined UK and international businesses in the quarter ended Nov. 28 on strong demand for its food and beverage offerings.

It expects in-line results for the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

