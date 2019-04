April 30 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc said on Tuesday it expects weak room revenue growth in the UK for the ongoing year due to weak market demand.

The former Costa owner posted a 1.2 percent rise in annual underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, boosted by its focus on cutting costs as it continues executing its expansion plans in Germany. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)