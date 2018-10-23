FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Whitbread's interim revenue rises 2.6 percent

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - First half revenue at British restaurant and hotel owner Whitbread Plc rose 2.6 percent on the back of an influx of tourists to the UK and a rise in the overall capacity of the company’s hotels.

Total UK sales growth in the UK at Premier Inn, its hotel business, was 4.8 percent, although like-for-like growth was just 0.2 percent reflecting a weakening of consumer demand, the company said.

Whitbread, which is selling its Costa Coffee brand to Coca Cola to refocus its business, said it expects to open Premier Inn 4,000-4,500 rooms in the UK and Germany in 2019. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.