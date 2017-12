LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Whitbread shares jumped 7 percent on Wednesday after activist investment fund Sachem Head declared a 3.4 percent stake in the hotel and coffee chain operator.

Shares of Whitbread, owner of Costa Coffee and Premier Inn, were up 262 pence at 3,972 pence at 1519 GMT.

A Whitbread spokeswoman was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)