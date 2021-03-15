Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Europe News

White House says Biden continues to support same-sex unions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House towards reporters, in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to support same-sex unions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday after the Vatican said priests cannot bless same-sex unions.

Psaki said Biden, a devout Catholic, had no personal response to the Vatican statement, but had not changed his own longstanding view backing same-sex unions.

“He continues to believe, and support same-sex unions, as you know, and he’s long had that position,” Psaki told reporters at a regular White House briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese

