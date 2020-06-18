White & Case accused by ex-paralegal of pregnancy discrimination, hostile environment

A former White & Case paralegal sued the law firm on Thursday, accusing it of discriminating on the basis of pregnancy and gender, maintaining a hostile work environment, and retaliating when she complained.

Hannah Kim said she was constructively discharged in February after 6-1/2 years of employment, most recently as a senior legal assistant in financial restructuring and insolvency group, and about four years of improper treatment.

