Another Sidley Austin bankruptcy partner peels off for White & Case

White & Case is again turning to Sidley Austin to grow its restructuring practice, announcing its fifth hire from the firm since the start of October.

Andrew O’Neill has joined White & Case’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice in Chicago, the firm said Thursday. He’ll work alongside former Sidley colleagues Jessica Boelter and Bojan Guzina, who were the global co-chairs of Sidley’s restructuring practice, and Michael Andolina, the former deputy head of Sidley’s Chicago litigation group.

