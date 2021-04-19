Ex-attorney gets four years in prison for stealing client's 9/11 payout

A federal judge in New York has sentenced a disbarred attorney and former New York City Police officer to four years and three months in prison for misappropriating a client’s payout from the 9/11 victim’s fund.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains on Monday sentenced Gustavo Vila, 62, on one count of theft of government funds for keeping all but 10% of a $1.03 million payout he helped a 9/11 first responder client obtain in 2016. Vila had pled guilty in October and agreed to repay the client.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gmvlM2