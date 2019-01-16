Australia’s Whitehaven Coal says 2nd qtr production rises

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest independent coal producer Whitehaven Coal said on Thursday its second quarter saleable coal production rose 11 percent as a timely pickup in production from its Narrabri mine bolstered output.

Managed saleable coal production for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at 5.6 million tonnes, compared with production of 5 million tonnes a year ago, the company said in a statement.

However, the miner’s sales fell 7 percent for the quarter. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Chris Reese)