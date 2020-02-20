Whitehaven Coal H1 profit plunges on soft coal prices, shares hit over 3-year low

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Whitehaven Coal posted a 91% plunge in first-half profit on Thursday due to soft thermal coal prices and production curbs at its flagship Maules Creek mine, sending its shares to a more than three-year low. Whitehaven shares slumped as much as 9.3% to A$2.14 in early trade, while the broader Australian benchmark rose 0.5%.

Lower thermal coal prices and falling China demand dented Whitehaven’s earnings, while labour shortages, dust from drought and bushfire smoke hit production at its New South Wales mine.

Net profit for the first-half ended Dec. 31, 2019 fell to A$27.4 million ($18.3 million) from A$305.8 million a year earlier, Australia’s largest independent coal producer said in a statement.

Last month, Whitehaven posted a 44% drop in second-quarter saleable coal production due to falling output at Maules Creek.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5 cents a share, down from 20 cents a share last year.

“The payment of a modest dividend reflects our confidence in the fundamentals of the business and the prospects of a stronger second half,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Flynn said.