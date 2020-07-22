White House touts coming executive order on health care, saying it will "have teeth"

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s coming executive order on health care will “have teeth,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday.

Conway said that the rollout of the executive order would be accompanied by a major speech by the president.

With a re-election race underway and the country hit hard by the coronavirus, the White House is reportedly considering an executive order that could lower drug prices by linking them to the prices paid by consumers outside the United States. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, writing by Diane Bartz)