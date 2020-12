President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named four partners from three Big Law firms who will serve in senior roles in the Office of the White House Counsel.

Biden tapped leaders from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Latham & Watkins for the posts. Each of the four partners held positions in the Obama administration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KP6Ycf