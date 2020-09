(Corrects to “Tuesday” from “Monday” in first paragraph)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and completed its financial restructuring.

Whiting had become the first publicly traded shale producer to file for bankruptcy in April. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)