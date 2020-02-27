UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum expects lower Q1 production on bad weather

(Adds forecast for first quarter, details on weak gas price)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp on Thursday forecast lower first-quarter production due to bad weather-led electric failures at some of its oil drilling equipment, sending shares of the U.S. oil producer down over 16% in early trade.

The company said output loss would cut first-quarter production by 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), resulting in total production of between 108,000 and 110,500 boepd, below last year’s 128,670 boepd.

Whiting also posted a net loss of $147.5 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $204 million last year as costs jumped 87%, while natural gas prices dropped.

Weak oil and gas prices and poor shareholder returns have soured investor interest in U.S. shale, piling pressure on producers to cut costs and boost dividends and buybacks to rein-in falling share prices.

Whiting’s realized price for natural gas averaged 41 cents per thousand cubic feet, 84.4% lower than a year earlier.

The company forecast 2020 capital budget of $585 million to $620 million, the midpoint of the range is 23% below its 2019 spending.

The Denver-based company’s production fell to 11.31 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from 11.96 million boe.

Excluding items, the company recorded a wider loss of 22 cents per share, compared with 5 cents per share a year earlier.