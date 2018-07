HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a second-quarter adjusted profit that missed Wall Street expectations.

The Denver-based oil producer reported an adjusted net of $57.2 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, as both crude prices and its oil production rose. Wall Street HAD expected the company to report adjusted profit of 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Collin Eaton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)