HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, the largest oil producer in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, said on Wednesday its third-quarter loss shrank due partly to higher crude prices and cost cuts.

The company posted a net loss of $286.4 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $693.1 million, or $2.47 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production dipped 5 percent to 114,350 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Susan Thomas)